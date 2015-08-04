Pipeline to Pros: Top 25 CFB teams with most NFL talent in 2015

The outlook: For all of the attention Hackenberg has received, there are a number of evaluators pegging Johnson as the Nittany Lions' top prospect. The 325-pound nose tackle is the premier run stuffer in the country; defensive coordinators are drooling over his potential as a destructive force against the run. Hackenberg will still command a lot of attention as one of the top pocket passers in college football. If he can cut back on turnovers and show off the impressive arm talent that made him Bill O'Brien's choice as a franchise quarterback, he could intrigue plenty of NFL decision makers as a future star at the position.