Pipeline to Pros: Top 25 CFB teams with most NFL talent in 2015

Published: Aug 04, 2015 at 06:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

buckner-8415-tos

With fall camps set to begin around the country this week, here's a look at my ranking of the 25 college football programs with the most NFL-caliber talent heading into the 2015 season. I list the top talents to watch for each team in this breakdown, along with a player entering his first year with the program who is worthy of attention.

Here are the teams I have ranked 16-20. I'll unveil five teams, counting down to No. 1, each day this week.

16. Oregon

Players to watch: DT DeForest Buckner, OT Tyler Johnstone, WR Bralon Addison, TE Christian French.

The outlook: It is easy to attribute the Ducks' success to a gimmicky scheme that befuddles opponents at every turn, but astute evaluators appreciate the surplus of NFL talent that is currently dotting the team's roster. Mark Helfrich and his staff have done a superb job of transforming a collection of unheralded recruits into solid NFL prospects. Buckner and Johnstone could be the next Ducks to become household names at the next level. Each is a big-bodied people-mover with intriguing athleticism and movement skills. With NFL scouts coveting size, strength and agility at a premium, the Ducks' big bodies will attract plenty of attention this fall.

Newcomer in the spotlight: QB Vernon Adams. Adams, a transfer from Eastern Washington, earned a reputation for being a dragon slayer at EWU after repeatedly putting up big numbers against Pac-12 competition in non-conference games. Despite his substandard dimensions, he is a talented passer with sneaky athleticism and movement skills. In an Oregon offense that puts the quarterback in prime position to make plays, Adams could shatter the single-season marks put up by his predecessor, Marcus Mariota.

17. Texas A&M

Players to watch: OT Germain Ifedi, RB Tra Carson, C Mike Matthews, QB Kyle Allen, WR Ricky Seals-Jones, DE Myles Garrett and WR Speedy Noil.

The outlook: The Aggies have established quite a reputation for producing top NFL offensive linemen, as evidenced by their string of three consecutive drafts with an O-lineman going in the first round (Luke Joeckel, Jake Matthews and Cedric Ogbuehi). The streak could continue with scouts already touting Ifedi as one of the top prospects at the position. The nimble pass protector joins Mike Matthews to anchor a rock-solid offensive line in College Station. There is plenty of buzz about the Aggies' young players, including Allen, Seals-Jones and Garrett. With Kevin Sumlin continuing to add blue-chip talent to the roster, the Aggies' pipeline will remain loaded for the foreseeable future.

Newcomer in the spotlight: WR Christian Kirk. It is hard for a freshman receiver to make an immediate impact on the perimeter, but signs are already pointing to Kirk emerging as a difference maker for the Aggies. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound pass-catcher has already cracked the starting lineup; coaches can't stop raving about his spectacular ball skills and route-running ability. With the Aggies poised to throw it all over the field in a variety of four-receiver sets, Kirk could post big numbers as a first-year starter in 2015.

18. Penn State

Players to watch: QB Christian Hackenberg, DT Austin Johnson, DB Jordan Lucas, DT Anthony Zettel and TE Kyle Carter.

The outlook: For all of the attention Hackenberg has received, there are a number of evaluators pegging Johnson as the Nittany Lions' top prospect. The 325-pound nose tackle is the premier run stuffer in the country; defensive coordinators are drooling over his potential as a destructive force against the run. Hackenberg will still command a lot of attention as one of the top pocket passers in college football. If he can cut back on turnovers and show off the impressive arm talent that made him Bill O'Brien's choice as a franchise quarterback, he could intrigue plenty of NFL decision makers as a future star at the position.

Newcomer in the spotlight: OT Paris Palmer. It's uncommon for the Nittany Lions to dip into the JUCO ranks, but a huge need at left tackle prompted the team to take a flier on the 6-7, 280-pound pass protector. Although Palmer is an unfinished product, he was one of the best O-line prospects on the junior college circuit and is on track to end up as a starter for James Franklin's squad.

19. UCLA

Players to watch: WR Jordan Payton, LB Myles Jack, DT Kenny Clark, CB Fabian Moreau and WR Devin Fuller.

The outlook: The Bruins have risen toward the top of the Pac-12 on the heels of strong recruiting classes that have yielded NFL-caliber talent. The trend should continue with Clark and Jack headlining a defense that could rank among the best in the conference. Payton is a sneaky possession receiver with strong hands and powerful running skills. He could emerge as the Bruins' main man in the passing game.

Newcomer in the spotlight: QB Josh Rosen. Jim Mora could hand over the reins to Rosen, a true freshman, to sustain the success of the Bruins' program. Rosen was viewed as the No. 1 quarterback on most recruiting lists; he exhibits all of the core traits (leadership, arm talent, accuracy and judgment) to blossom into a franchise quarterback down the road.

20. Arizona State

Players to watch: QB Mike Bercovici, CB Lloyd Carrington, RB D.J. Foster, C Nick Kelly, G Vi Teofilo, and G Christian Westerman.

The outlook: The Sun Devils have returned to prominence under Todd Graham, and the program is back to churning out quality NFL talent at the skill positions. Foster is a spectacular change-of-pace back with exceptional receiving skills. Although he is penciled in as a wide receiver for the Sun Devils, scouts are taking a long, hard look at the 5-10, 195-pound senior to see if he can fill a Shane Vereen-like role as a pro. Carrington is opening eyes as an intriguing cover corner with a versatile skill set. He could entice evaluators as a hybrid corner-safety at the next level.

Newcomer in the spotlight: QB Brady White. The Sun Devils have a few intriguing quarterback prospects in the stable, but White could work his way into the job in a few seasons. The slender playmaker is a natural, quick-rhythm passer with a knack for getting the ball into the hands of his receivers quickly on the perimeter. In a spread offense that is predicated on rhythm throws, White's lightning-fast delivery could help the Sun Devils' offense remain a juggernaut for the foreseeable future.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW