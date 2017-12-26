Picking the Perfect Week 17 fantasy football lineup

The Legend of Jimmy G has reached new heights after Garoppolo slayed the Jaguars defense in Week 17. What can he do against the division rival Rams? Alex Collins is hoping to stay productive against a Bengals defense that has been less-than-great recently. Christian McCaffrey has elevated his game lately and will need to play big in a huge game against Atlanta. Nuk's back, y'all. So are Keenan Allen and Travis Kelce. The Steelers defense should tee off on the Browns once again. And Justin Tucker.