Phillip Dorsett joins suddenly loaded Indianapolis offense

Published: Apr 30, 2015 at 04:47 PM

The Indianapolis Colts signed two veteran free agents from the University of Miami this offseason to help their offense. They drafted another former UM star on Thursday night.

» Mike Mayock's top 100 2015 draft prospects

Speedy wide receiver Phillip Dorsett -- who runs a 4.25 40 -- went to the Colts with the 29th pick; he joins free agents Frank Gore and Andre Johnson as new toys for quarterback Andrew Luck.

"This kid flies," was the succinct observation by NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin during coverage of the draft.

Dorsett had an uneven career at Miami, finishing with 121 career catches -- three fewer than Amari Cooper had in 2014 alone. But that speed is impressive, and he is a definite deep threat, which he proved by averaging 24.2 yards per catch in 2014.

"I love DeSean Jackson," Irvin said. "I talk about DeSean Jackson having speed but having the hands of a real receiver. So does this kid. He's got track speed but real receiver's hands.

"I'm shocked that the Colts took him because they have so much speed with T.Y. Hilton. Now you put both of these guys together on the outside and let Andre Johnson become the middle man that works the middle of the field? I'll you what: Andrew Luck got lucky today."

NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock also was a fan of the pick and also touted Dorsett's speed: "When he gets vertical, forget about it."

Stanford coach David Shaw was serving as a guest analyst on NFL Network and likes how the Colts are adding weapons for Luck, whom he coached in college.

"You're putting guys around your quarterback. ... They're taking a shot; they're trying to win it all," Shaw said.

Later, when referencing the receiving corps, Shaw said, "You've got juice on the outside. Andre Johnson, who's a crafty veteran now; he's not that young burner that he used to be. He's a crafty veteran that can work the middle of the field and is a very dependable receiver. You've got some guys outside now. (Opposing DBs,) you better flip your hips and run because this ball's going downtown."

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
news

Crimson Tide star WR DeVonta Smith shines brightest in Alabama's title win

DeVonta Smith capped his college career, validated his Heisman Trophy, and gave NFL general managers plenty to think about Monday with a stunning performance to lead Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship.
news

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announces intention to enter 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announced his intention to enter the 2021 NFL Draft on Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW