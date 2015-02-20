Phillip Dorsett: Chris Johnson's combine 40 record not on mind

Many expect Miami wide receiver Phillip Dorsett to be that guy, and there's even increasing buzz that he can challenge the modern record in the 40-yard dash, Chris Johnson's 4.24 seconds.
At his media session Friday, however, Dorsett declined to take the bait in making a prediction for his 40 time.
"I don't have one," Dorsett said. "I'm just going to go out there and run as fast as I can because I've been training hard for this. I know a lot of people will be watching when I'm running and I don't really worry about that, I just do what I'm going to do."
Dorsett didn't tip his hand, but he did confirm why he is in the running to chase down Johnson's top time.
"I ran a lot of 40's at Miami, but it's all hand-timed. I ran a lot of 4.2's, but it's hand-timed, so it doesn't matter. Only thing that matters is what that clock says."
Pittsburgh running back Dri Archer came close to the record last year with a 4.26, but no wide receiver has approached the mark since actual track star Marquise Goodwin blazed a 4.27 in 2013.
Dorsett won't be alone in his pursuit of the fastest man title. Ohio State receiver Devin Smith and perhaps Auburn's Sammie Coates could cross the finish line quicker than anybody else in Indy.