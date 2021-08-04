Philip Rivers on NFL comeback: 'I have not completely ruled that out'

Dadgummit, Philip Rivers might not be done playing in the NFL, after all.

Roughly seven months after announcing his retirement following 17 pro seasons, Rivers told the Los Angeles Times' Sam Farmer that he hasn't closed the door on a comeback late in the 2021 season.

Rivers was clear he's focused on coaching high school football currently, but if there is an NFL team that needs him toward the tail end of the season, a comeback could be in the works.

"I'm just going to stay ready," Rivers, 39, told Farmer on Tuesday. "I want to make sure I'm very clear: I'm not predicting I will play in December or January, for that matter. One, you've got to have somebody who wants you, and two, it's got to be right.

"But I have not completely ruled that out."

Rivers said though he's not exactly in playing shape, he's still in good shape.

"I'm not quite there," Rivers said. "I'm getting back there. I wouldn't have made weight if I had to report (to training camp) last week, that's for sure. But I am getting back into the lifting and running, and shoot, I occasionally throw a ball around out here in this heat. It's not too hard to get a good lather going."

After a decorated 16-season run with the Chargers, Rivers played the 2020 season with the Indianapolis Colts. After a playoff run, Rivers decided it was time to call it a playing career. His playing days concluded with 63,440 yards passing (fifth all time) and 421 touchdown passes (also fifth) to go with eight Pro Bowls.

Rivers was named head coach of the St. Michael Catholic High football team in August of 2020. It was a job he would take on whenever he retired, which happened to be in January of 2021.

St. Michael is scheduled to open its 2021 season on Aug. 26 against McIntosh in a non-region tilt. It's the first game of a nine-game slate for the Cardinals, which extends to the regular-season finale on Oct. 29 against Millry. However, Rivers and the Cardinals faithful are likely aiming for the playoffs.

That presents some sort of timeline.

As for a right fit, as Farmer noted, the Colts clearly have an issue at quarterback as Carson Wentz (foot) will be sideline five to 12 weeks. With Jacob Eason currently expected to step into the QB1 spot and experience nary on the Indy depth chart, Rivers would seem to be a viable option. But by the time Rivers would be ready and available, so too would Wentz, presumably. Predicting a team that could use Rivers in the winter is rather futile right now overall.

Still, a likely future Hall of Famer being available down the stretch would surely be a dramatic twist during the most pivotal point of the season.