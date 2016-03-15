Philip Rivers' brother works out at Northwestern State pro day

Published: Mar 15, 2016 at 12:42 PM
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

Representatives from 19 NFL teams were present for the pro day at Northwestern State (La.) on Tuesday.

The workout was held outdoors and run on FieldTurf. There were nine Northwestern State players, plus two more from area small schools, participating in the pro day.

Wide receiver Ed Eagan -- 5-foot-11 1/4, 192 pounds -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds against the wind and 4.43 seconds with the wind. He had a 34-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-10 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.48 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.09 seconds. He performed six reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, but he did the bench at the end of his workout.

Quarterback Stephen Rivers -- 6-7 1/4, 224 -- is the younger brother of San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. Steven took part in the Arizona regional combine, which was held on Feb. 20. Noted quarterbacks coach George Whitfield, with his brooms and all, conducted the pro day workout for Rivers, who threw the ball well.

Western Michigan

Representatives from 30 NFL teams -- including offensive line coaches from the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers -- were present Tuesday for Western Michigan's pro day, which was run indoors on FieldTurf.

Offensive tackle Willie Beavers -- 6-4 7/8, 324 -- had a 4.75-second short shuttle time and 7.75-second three-cone time. Beavers had a very good pro day workout. He is probably going to be picked in the lower half of the second round. Beavers has a lot of upside.

Wide receiver Daniel Braverman -- 5-9 7/8, 175 -- ran the 40 in 4.47 and 4.49 seconds. He had a 28 1/2-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-4 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.2 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.86 seconds. He performed 10 reps on the bench press. Braverman was second in the nation with 109 receptions in 2015, and then became an early entrant into the 2016 draft class. He is a likely priority free-agent pickup for a team following the draft.

Grand Valley State

Representatives from 24 NFL teams -- including defensive line coaches from the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- were present for Grand Valley State's pro day on Tuesday.

There were five players who worked out indoors on FieldTurf.

Defensive end Matt Judon -- 6-3 1/4, 269 -- stood on his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine. Judon -- who is a very competitive guy -- had a good pro day workout.

Toledo

Representatives from 27 NFL teams -- including a defensive backs coach from the Detroit Lions -- were present for Toledo's pro day on Monday.

A total of 29 players from Toledo and area small colleges worked out indoors on FieldTurf.

Wide receiver Alonzo Russell -- 6-4, 213 -- ran the 40 in 4.47 and 4.51 seconds. He had a 30 1/2-inch vertical and 9-foot-8 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.4 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.16 seconds.

Safety Rolan Milligan -- 5-10 1/4, 195 -- had a 35 1/2-inch vertical and 9-foot-10 broad jump. He put the bar up 23 times on the bench press. He hurt his left hamstring trying to run the shuttle, so he was unable to complete the runs. Milligan went to Toledo for 2015 after UAB shut down its football program following the 2014 season.

Ohio Dominican kicker Brent Wahle -- 6-0 5/8, 189 -- excels on both the soccer field and football field. He has a very strong leg, and looked good kicking the ball at Toledo's pro day.

Bowling Green

Representatives from 27 NFL teams -- including wide receiver coaches from the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals -- were present for Bowling Green's pro day on Monday.

A total of 21 players from Bowling Green and area small schools worked out indoors on FieldTurf.

Wide receiver Roger Lewis -- 6-0 1/2, 196 -- ran the 40 in 4.46 and 4.48 seconds. He had a 36-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-5 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.45 seconds and the three-cone in 7.5 seconds.

Southern

Representatives from 18 NFL teams showed up for Southern's pro day on Monday. There were 12 players who worked out, but none would be considered NFL prospects.

Follow Gil Brandt on Twitter @Gil_Brandt.

