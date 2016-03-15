Philip Rivers' brother works out at Northwestern State pro day

Wide receiver Daniel Braverman -- 5-9 7/8, 175 -- ran the 40 in 4.47 and 4.49 seconds. He had a 28 1/2-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-4 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.2 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.86 seconds. He performed 10 reps on the bench press. Braverman was second in the nation with 109 receptions in 2015, and then became an early entrant into the 2016 draft class. He is a likely priority free-agent pickup for a team following the draft.