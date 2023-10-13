Around the NFL

Philadelphia Eagles look to maintain perfect all-time record vs. New York Jets in Week 6

Published: Oct 13, 2023 at 09:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

In the 104-year history of the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles have never lost to the New York Jets.

Ahead of Sunday's showdown at MetLife Stadium, Philly sits 12-0 all-time against Gang Green. It's the best win-loss record by one team over another all-time, per NFL Research.

The others on the list are products of a bygone era:

  • Green Bay Packers 10-0 vs. Brooklyn Tigers/Dodgers
  • Frankford Yellow Jackets 9-0 vs. Buffalo Bisons
  • Green Bay Packers 8-0 vs. Minneapolis Red Jackets
  • Buffalo Bisons 7-0 vs. Columbus Tigers

Related Links

Not that any of this means diddly squat to the 2023 versions of the clubs, but history lessons can be fun.

"I mean, before right now, I had no idea, so I could tell you I don't really care about that," Jets' running back Breece Hall said this week of the 0-12 record versus Philly, per The Associated Press. "Every game, you're looking at coming out and winning, so just because they're undefeated or whatever doesn't really play a factor in motivating us to win."

Philly enters the matchup 5-0 despite some rough edges that need sanding moving forward.

The 2023 Eagles are the first team to start 5-0 the season after losing the Super Bowl since the 1991 Bills (went back to the Super Bowl and lost). Of the five prior teams to start 5-0 after losing the Super Bowl, three made it back (1991 BUF, 1974 MIN lost again; 1972 MIA won, completing a perfect season). The 1981 Eagles also started 5-0 the season after losing SB XV (went 10-6, L in Wild Card Round).

With a win on Sunday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni could join Tony Dungy (2005-07, Colts), Mike Martz (2000-01, Rams), Mike Shanahan (1997-98, Broncos) and Mike Ditka (1985-86, Bears) as the only NFL coaches to start consecutive seasons 6-0.

Like Hall, Sirianni isn't awed by any historical significance.

"That was the first I heard about it right there, so you just broke the news to me," Sirianni said. "It's a journey, right? It's a long journey. I guess when I was 1-0 after we played Atlanta (in his 2021 debut), when we were 1-0, I had the best winning percentage, too, right? I've gone down since then, whatever it is. Long journey. A lot of the season to play."

Sunday's tilt offers several enticing matchups:

A win for Philly would put them at 6-0 before a showdown against the high-flying Miami Dolphins in Week 7. For Robert Saleh's Jets, they'd enter the bye week feeling better about their trajectory at 3-3.

"What's cool is the NFC champs are walking into our building and it's an opportunity for us to get after them," Saleh said. "We've played some good football teams. We took Buffalo and Kansas City down to the wire. We've got another great one coming in.

"So, hopefully it's a fun game for everybody, and hopefully we're on the right side of it."

Related Content

news

Broncos releasing pass rusher Frank Clark after no trade materializes

Unable to find a trade partner, the Denver Broncos are releasing pass rusher Frank Clark today, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (finger) expects no restrictions on Monday vs. Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert doesn't expect the injured finger on his non-throwing hand to affect him in Monday night's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' offensive struggles: 'Luckily for us, our defense has been playing great'

The Kansas City Chiefs offense struggled in the red zone on Thursday night but QB Patrick Mahomes was thankful for the defense to step up against the Denver Broncos. 
news

Broncos HC Sean Payton: End-of-half timeout a 'boneheaded mistake' in 19-8 loss to Chiefs

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton inexplicably called a timeout after a third-down sack with 22 seconds left in the first half of Thursday night's 19-8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. After the defeat, Payton admitted his brain fart, saying he thought it was third down. "That's a boneheaded mistake by me," he said after the game.
news

Fearless: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce shines in prime-time win despite ankle injury

Travis Kelce shrugged off any distractions along with his ankle injury to turn in another stellar performance against the Broncos -- which has also become a standard -- in the Chiefs' 19-8 Week 6 win.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Broncos on Thursday night

Nick Bolton, Justin Reid and the Chiefs defense led the way Thursday night as Kansas City defeated Denver for its 16th straight win over its AFC West foe. 
news

Week 6 Thursday inactives: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (ankle) active for Thursday night vs. Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is officially active for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf anticipating Devon Witherspoon vs. Ja'Marr Chase matchup: 'It'll be fun to watch Sunday, but I think Spoon will get the best of him'

There is already plenty of intrigue for the Seattle Seahawks-Cincinnati Bengals Week 6 game, but one storyline to watch is the fascinating head-to-head matchup of two recent top-five picks.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. looking to 'get back on track' in London after slow start with Ravens

While fending off jet lag in London this week, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has spent time trying to figure out how to become a star again.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.