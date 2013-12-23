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Philadelphia Eagles a shoo-in to win NFC East?

Published: Dec 23, 2013 at 10:50 AM
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Marc Sessler

The NFC East looks like Chip Kelly's to lose.

With NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reporting that Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is unlikely to play Sunday night against the Eagles because of a herniated disk, Kyle Orton would be next in line to lead Dallas against a Philadephia squad that looked unbeatable Sunday night in a 54-11 romp over the Chicago Bears.

LeSean McCoy

For all the media heat draped upon him, Romo's production speaks for itself. Third in the league in touchdown passes and top ten in yardage, completion percentage and passer rating, Romo -- with more game-winning drives than any signal-caller in the NFL since 2011 -- is the beating heart of this offense. Orton, meanwhile, hasn't started an NFL game in two-plus years.

Equally distressing for Dallas is the expected loss of Sean Lee to a neck injury, as reported by NFL Media's Desmond Purnell. The linebacker's absence has wreaked havoc on a unit that's bled yardage and points all season.

The Eagles team we saw Sunday night looms as a disastrous matchup for Big D. The Cowboys have allowed 100-plus rushing yards in seven of their last eight games and now must slow down a league-leading ground game that's crossed the 200-yard barrier in five outings under Kelly.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the Dallas Cowboys' 24-23 win over the Washington Redskins from Week 16 on Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

The Cowboys bear a resemblance to Chicago: A diverse offense paired with a disaster-prone defense that lends itself to shootouts. For all his perceived faults, Romo has led Dallas to 27.8 points per game this season, third best in the league and a primary reason the Cowboys are alive despite a defense littered with "guys who would not start anywhere else."

Sunday night is shaping up as a picture of two squads heading in different directions at the very worst time for Dallas -- and the very best for Kelly and his Eagles.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" broke down every Week 16 game.

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