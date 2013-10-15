Phil Simms: 2014 QB draft class 'not going to be unbelievable'

Depending on which underclassmen surrender their college eligibility and enter the draft, the 2014 class could be a record-setting one for quarterbacks, with a number approaching double digits receiving first- and second-round grades. Louisville junior Teddy Bridgewater is seen by most analysts as the most NFL-ready of the group. Oregon's Marcus Mariota, a third-year sophomore, has some support, as well, though he still has two years of college eligibility left and has given no indication of his leanings.