Pharoh Cooper torches Vanderbilt as Gamecocks win

South Carolina wide receiver Pharoh Cooper showed why he's one of the most versatile athletes in the SEC in leading the Gamecocks to a 48-34 win Saturday at Vanderbilt.
The sophomore led all receivers with 10 catches for 114 yards, and added another 74 yards on the ground on just two carries. His 188 total yards represented his most productive game of the season. It was a breakout performance, and College Football 24/7 predicted Cooper would be a breakout player in the SEC this season.
His 10 catches were a career high. Cooper now leads the Gamecocks in receptions with 21 for 244 yards.
Gamecocks quarterback Dylan Thompson completed 22 of 34 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns, though star running back Mike Davis was held to less than 100 yards again (17 rushes for 84 yards). Opposing defenses have keyed on Davis heavily this season, and if that continues, Cooper's opportunity for big plays should come with it.