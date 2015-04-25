Peyton Manning pledges $3 million to University of Tennessee

Whenever Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning's playing days come to an end, you can bet he will be able to find a new career at the University of Tennessee if he wants one.
The school announced on Friday a whopping pledge of $3 million from the former Volunteers star. The gift will benefit both the UT football program and the Peyton Manning Scholarship Endowment. The Manning Scholarship is awarded to selected first-year honors students displaying academic achievement, leadership and community service. The program has awarded $526,000 to 21 students since its inception, per the school. Manning has been a frequent donation source for UT athletics, leading an initiative for renovations to Neyland Stadium, among other projects.
One thing is for sure -- the pay cut Manning took this offseason isn't affecting his generosity where his alma mater is concerned. Manning, who is heading into his 18th NFL season, and the Broncos ran away with the AFC West in 2014 at 12-4, but lost in the Divisional Round to the Indianapolis Colts, 24-13. Manning informed the team in February that he wanted to return in 2015.
UT held its annual spring game Saturday, and quarterback Josh Dobbs won the program's spring award for offensive leadership, which is named for Manning.