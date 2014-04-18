Peyton Manning, Nick Saban discuss no-huddle offense

Gase has known Saban for almost 20 years. Saban was coach at Michigan State when Gase was a student at the school in the late 1990s. Gase was a sort of student assistant while he was enrolled (a graduate assistant at the time was current New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels); after graduation, he worked for Saban as a graduate assistant/recruiting assistant at LSU from 2000-02 before moving on to a scouting job with the Detroit Lions.