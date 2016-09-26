Pete Carroll expects Russell Wilson to play vs. Jets

The Seahawks played their best game of the season in a 37-18 victory over the 49ers, but finished the game without their starting quarterback.
Russell Wilson's leg bent in a gruesome way after 49ers linebacker Eli Harold took him down on a third-quarter sack. Seattle's star quarterback was replaced by rookie Trevone Boykin the play after, but came back in the following snap. After finishing the drive that ended in a field goal to put Seattle up 27-3, Wilson was subbed out in favor of Boykin for the remainder of the game. Pete Carroll told reporters after the win that Wilson sprained his knee "a little bit."
Carroll confirmed Monday morning on KIRO-AM that the MRI showed an MCL sprain for Wilson, and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added the Seahawks are optimistic Wilson will be ready to play Sunday.
"He is remarkably well off for having a play like that. He looks good," Carroll told reporters on Monday. "We feel like he's gonna be fine."
Carroll's recent sentiments echoed Wilson's in that the injury looked scarier than it actually was.
"I don't think it's severe as it looked," Wilson said after Sunday's game regarding his knee. "I have good mobility. ... You always feel better when you win."
Trainers were seen placing a left knee brace on Wilson. Given the lopsided score, it made perfect sense for the team to not risk placing their franchise cornerstone out on the field to finish the game.
"He's in good spirits, just like you would think," Carroll about his starting quarterback. "He has no intention of thinking anything other than that he's playing."
Seattle is now 2-1 on the season following the 37-18 victory and will travel across the country to play the Jets on Sunday. The big question will be if Wilson will be able to suit up, especially when he was already dealing with an earlier ailment from the Seahawks' season opener.
"Probably the biggest issue is he's still rehabbing his ankle too," Carroll said. "But his ankle looked terrific today. He looked almost perfect in pregame. So that's a great recovery there."
Wilson has not missed a single start in his five-year career.