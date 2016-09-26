Pete Carroll expects Russell Wilson to play vs. Jets

Russell Wilson's leg bent in a gruesome way after 49ers linebacker Eli Harold took him down on a third-quarter sack. Seattle's star quarterback was replaced by rookie Trevone Boykin the play after, but came back in the following snap. After finishing the drive that ended in a field goal to put Seattle up 27-3, Wilson was subbed out in favor of Boykin for the remainder of the game. Pete Carroll told reporters after the win that Wilson sprained his knee "a little bit."