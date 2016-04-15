Perfect Pairs: Ideal top two draft picks for NFC West teams

Brooks' take: If Jack is available at No. 7, it's a dream scenario for the 49ers. I think he'd make a perfect pair with NaVorro Bowman. If you put Jack in the center of that defense, they will be ready to rock. Boyd is an intriguing playmaker. He might be a little undervalued due to his measurables, but he has all the stuff that you look for in a receiver who can be a No. 2 target at first and maybe develop into an anchor in the passing game eventually.