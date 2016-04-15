Perfect Pairs: Ideal top two draft picks for NFC West teams

Published: Apr 15, 2016 at 11:00 AM

The Move The Sticks podcast is identifying "Perfect Pairs" -- the ideal top two picks -- for each NFL team leading up to the 2016 NFL Draft, which will be held April 28-30. NFL Media analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks have unveiled a new set of picks for a tandem of divisions each week, concluding with the AFC West and NFC West today.

49ers

Brooks' perfect draft pair: UCLA LB Myles Jack (Round 1, pick 7); Pittsburgh WR Tyler Boyd (Round 2, pick 37)

Brooks' take: If Jack is available at No. 7, it's a dream scenario for the 49ers. I think he'd make a perfect pair with NaVorro Bowman. If you put Jack in the center of that defense, they will be ready to rock. Boyd is an intriguing playmaker. He might be a little undervalued due to his measurables, but he has all the stuff that you look for in a receiver who can be a No. 2 target at first and maybe develop into an anchor in the passing game eventually.

Rams

Jeremiah's perfect draft pair: North Dakota State QB Carson Wentz (Round 1, pick 1); Cincinnati WR Chris Moore (Round 4, pick 110)

Jeremiah's take: There seems to be a consensus building that the Rams are leaning toward Jared Goff at No. 1, but I would prefer Wentz. His size and skill set are great fits for the rugged NFC West. Moore is a physical WR who can really stretch the field. He is a big play waiting to happen.

Seahawks

Brooks' perfect draft pair: Ole Miss DT Robert Nkemdiche (Round 1, pick 26); Texas Tech OT Le'Raven Clark (Round 2, pick 56)

Brooks' take: I believe Nkemdiche is a nice fit for Seattle's defense. He's athletic, talented and flashes disruptive potential. He hasn't always done it consistently, but I believe Seattle could get him going in the right direction. Clark is a long, rangy guy. He has the long arms to stalemate some of the elite rushers off the edge. I know there are some questions about him as a run blocker, but Seattle is desperately in need of a tackle.

Cardinals

Jeremiah's perfect draft pair: Alabama C Ryan Kelly (Round 1, pick 29); Ohio State QB Cardale Jones (Round 3, pick 92)

Jeremiah's take: I think Kelly is the best center prospect in the draft. He can stabilize the interior of that offensive line from Day One. Jones is the ultimate wild-card pick in the draft. He's big, physical and can push the ball down the field, like Bruce Arians likes to do. I think he'd be a nice project to work with. He might be worth the risk here.

