Perfect Pairs: Ideal top two draft picks for NFC East clubs

The Move The Sticks podcast is identifying "Perfect Pairs" -- the ideal top two picks -- for each NFL team leading up to the 2016 NFL Draft, which will be held April 28-30. NFL Media analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks will unveil a new set of picks for a tandem of divisions over the next few weeks, continuing with the AFC East and NFC East today. The analysts will reveal their picks for AFC South and NFC South teams next week.
Cowboys
Brooks' perfect draft pair: Ohio State DE Joey Bosa (Round 1, pick 4); Miami CB Artie Burns (Round 2, pick 34)
Brooks' take: I struggled with this one because the hopeful GM in me would say 'take a quarterback at No. 4. We never pick in the top 10. Let's get a guy who can be a bridge after Tony Romo.' But I'm going to go with the win-now mentality. Bosa is a nice fit in this defense. I believe his versatility is what makes him attractive to the Cowboys. You can play him inside at defensive tackle and he might be a guy who can get you double-digit sacks on the inside. The Cowboys have been struggling at the cornerback position. Burns would be a nice find in the second round. He's long, rangy and has ball skills. He's very talented and athletic.
Giants
Jeremiah's perfect draft pair: Notre Dame OT Ronnie Stanley (Round 1, pick 10); Ohio State S Vonn Bell (Round 2, pick 40)
Jeremiah's take: Pairing Stanley with last year's first-round pick, Ereck Flowers, would give the Giants two young bookends to build around on the offensive line. Stanley would be a value at No. 10. As for Bell, I think there's a chance he slides to the second round. They could pair him with last year's second-rounder, Landon Collins, at safety.
Eagles
Brooks' perfect draft pair: Ohio State RB Ezekiel Elliott (Round 1, pick 8); Arkansas OG Sebastian Tretola (Round 3, pick 77)
Brooks' take: Elliott gives them a guy who can not only run the ball inside but he can get to the edges and catch the ball out of the backfield, as well. In Doug Pederson's new offense, I think it's important that they find a way to protect the quarterback. The best way to do that is to make the focal point of that offense a running back. Elliott is the class of the position in this draft. He can be a Pro Bowler right away. I think the Eagles also need an upgrade at left guard. I want to get a physical guy who can move, maul and mash people at the line of scrimmage. Tretola fits that profile.
Redskins
Jeremiah's perfect draft pair: Baylor NT Andrew Billings (Round 2, pick 21); Pittsburgh WR Tyler Boyd (Round 2, pick 53)
Jeremiah's take: The more that I watch Billings, the more I appreciate just how strong he is. He can stack single blocks in his sleep and push the pocket as a pass rusher. He showed at the NFL Scouting Combine that he has a little more quickness than I gave him credit for. Boyd would add more size to this receiving corps. You don't know how much longer DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon will be there with age and their contracts being an issue as we move into the future. Boyd can go up and get it and I love the fact that he's a kick returner.
On the Move the Sticks podcast, former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks break down the latest news and action around the league from a scout's perspective, alongside NFL player personnel executives.