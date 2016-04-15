Perfect Pairs: Ideal top two draft picks for AFC West teams

The Move The Sticks podcast is identifying "Perfect Pairs" -- the ideal top two picks -- for each NFL team leading up to the 2016 NFL Draft, which will be held April 28-30. NFL Media analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks have unveiled a new set of picks for a tandem of divisions each week, concluding with the AFC West and NFC West today.
Chargers
Brooks' perfect draft pair: Florida State DB Jalen Ramsey (Round 1, pick 3); Louisiana Tech DT Vernon Butler (Round 2, pick 35)
Brooks' take: After losing Eric Weddle, I'd want someone in the middle of the field who can play the role -- traffic cop/tempo setter -- that Weddle did for San Diego's secondary. What I've seen from Ramsey leads me to believe that he can be that guy. The Chargers also need to continue to add to their rotation up front on defense. Butler is very athletic. He can play on the edge and he has the size to hold the point. I think he's kind of undervalued in this draft.
Raiders
Jeremiah's perfect draft pair: UCLA LB Ezekiel Elliott (Round 1, pick 14); Indiana OT Jason Spriggs (Round 2, pick 44)
Jeremiah's take: I think these two guys give the Raiders a legitimate shot to get back into the postseason. In an ideal scenario, Elliott falls into their lap. That would be an absolute steal for this team. I like Latavius Murray, but I love Elliott. He gives you so much more in the passing game, as a receiver and a blocker. He can get tough yards inside and also hit a homerun as well. Spriggs tested very well at the NFL Scouting Combine and his pro day. He has quick feet. He's not a great bender and isn't a polished player, but he has a lot to work with. He could have a nice long-term payoff for Oakland.
Chiefs
Brooks' perfect draft pair: Ohio State CB Eli Apple (Round 1, pick 28); Utah State OLB Kyler Fackrell (Round 2, pick 59)
Brooks' take: The Chiefs can build on their momentum from last season by fortifying their strengths. They need to find a cornerback to replace Sean Smith. Apple is long, versatile and has the ability to do some of the things that we saw from the Chiefs' Marcus Peters last season. With Justin Houston recovering from an injury and Tamba Hali getting older, Fackrell can step in and help in the rotation at outside linebacker.
Broncos
Jeremiah's perfect draft pair: Texas A&M OL Germain Ifedi (Round 1, pick 31); Ohio State DT Adolphus Washington (Round 2, pick 63)
Jeremiah's take: I think Ifedi can play right tackle and in a worst-case scenario, he'll be a really good guard. He's a massive man who can move people in the run game. Washington is going to be a value pick because of the depth at the defensive tackle position. He's going to be disruptive and get after the quarterback.
