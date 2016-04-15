Perfect Pairs: Ideal top two draft picks for AFC West teams

Jeremiah's take: I think these two guys give the Raiders a legitimate shot to get back into the postseason. In an ideal scenario, Elliott falls into their lap. That would be an absolute steal for this team. I like Latavius Murray, but I love Elliott. He gives you so much more in the passing game, as a receiver and a blocker. He can get tough yards inside and also hit a homerun as well. Spriggs tested very well at the NFL Scouting Combine and his pro day. He has quick feet. He's not a great bender and isn't a polished player, but he has a lot to work with. He could have a nice long-term payoff for Oakland.