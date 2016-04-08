Perfect Pairs: Ideal top two draft picks for AFC South teams

Published: Apr 08, 2016 at 06:37 AM

The Move The Sticks podcast is identifying "Perfect Pairs" -- the ideal top two picks -- for each NFL team leading up to the 2016 NFL Draft, which will be held April 28-30. NFL Media analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks will unveil a new set of picks for a tandem of divisions each week, continuing with the AFC South and NFC South today. The analysts will reveal their picks for AFC West and NFC West teams next week.

Titans

Brooks' perfect draft pair: Michigan State OT Jack Conklin (Round 1, pick 15); Ohio State S Vonn Bell (Round 2, pick 33)

Brooks' take: Conklin, the former walk-on, is a perfect fit for the Titans at right tackle. He and Taylor Lewan are solid bookends to protect Marcus Mariota. As for Bell, he's the ultimate traffic cop. He's a great communicator with a great understanding of concepts and awareness. I would like to see a little more physicality and toughness from him, but he's the prototype to play in the back end.

Jaguars

Jeremiah's perfect draft pair: UCLA LB Myles Jack (Round 1, pick 5); Baylor CB Xavien Howard (Round 2, pick 38)

Jeremiah's take: This draft is about the defense for Jacksonville. I have a hard time thinking the Jaguars would pass on Jack with all he brings to the table. Howard is big, has some ball skills and is a little more fluid than some of the other guys that are his size. I think he'd be a very good fit here.

Colts

Brooks' perfect draft pair: Georgia OLB Leonard Floyd (Round 1, pick 18); Texas A&M OL Germain Ifedi (Round 2, pick 48)

Brooks' take: The Colts need to find a pass rusher. At this point, Floyd's production doesn't match his potential, but there's no denying his athleticism and what he could potentially bring to the table as an edge rusher for the Colts. The Colts also want to make sure they get QB Andrew Luck protected. Ifedi can come in and play right tackle. He can help protect Luck and help them get back to running the football more effectively.

Texans

Jeremiah's perfect draft pair: Baylor WR Corey Coleman (Round 1, pick 22); Western Kentucky TE Tyler Higbee (Round 2, pick 52)

Jeremiah's take: Given the investment the Texans just made in QB Brock Osweiler, they need to focus on building around him and making the offense more explosive. I think Coleman gives them an opportunity to do that. He's a vertical wide receiver who can do some damage opposite DeAndre Hopkins. Coleman will see a lot of single coverage, and he can make defenses pay. As for Higbee, the time he's missed in his career due to injury can be a bit of a red flag. However, this is a player that shows some explosiveness when you watch him on tape. He'd be a nice weapon to gash people down the middle of the field.

