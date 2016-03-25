Perfect Pairs: Ideal draft picks for NFC North clubs in Rounds 1-2

The Move The Sticks podcast is identifying "Perfect Pairs" -- the ideal top two picks -- for each NFL team leading up to the 2016 NFL Draft, which will be held April 28-30. NFL Media analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks will unveil a new set of picks for a tandem of divisions over the next four weeks, beginning with the AFC North and NFC North. The analysts will reveal their picks for AFC East and NFC East teams next week.
Bears
Brooks' perfect draft pair: Clemson DE Shaq Lawson (Round 1, pick 11); Clemson CB Mackensie Alexander (Round 2, pick 41)
Brooks' take: John Fox wants to make sure the Bears build a bully on defense and get back to playing the kind of football that Chicago fans are used to seeing at Soldier Field. For this exercise, I'll say they need to find a pass rusher and a cover corner. The pass rusher that I think would be ideal for them is Lawson. You get Lawson coming off the edge, being able to get to the quarterback and then add a cover corner in Alexander who can play in the back end. These two guys should help fortify your defense on both levels.
Lions
Jeremiah's perfect draft pair: Louisville DT Sheldon Rankins (Round 1, pick 16); Texas A&M OL Germain Ifedi (Round 2, pick 46)
Jeremiah's take: It's a trenches draft here for the Lions. Rankins is not the biggest defensive lineman in this draft class, but he does have some wiggle inside and some upside as a pass rusher. He's disruptive and I like the idea of pairing him with Haloti Ngata. Ifedi, who can play tackle or kick inside to guard, would be a good value pick for them at No. 46 if he's available, and I'm not sure he will be.
Packers
Brooks' perfect draft pair: Baylor NT Andrew Billings (Round 1, pick 27); Missouri LB Kentrell Brothers (Round 2, pick 57)
Brooks' take: When I look at the Packers, they want to make sure that they address the defense. You lose B.J. Raji to a hiatus, so I want to make sure they get a nose tackle, and I think Clay Matthews is better served to move from inside linebacker back to outside linebacker. Billings is a big, strong, athletic player who can push the pocket and is devastating against the run. Brothers is a tackling machine. He's very instinctive, aware and active. I think he gives them a little more of what they need on the interior than what Matthews did. Matthews made a ton of plays, but I believe Brothers can sit inside, make some plays and allow Matthews to pair up with Julius Peppers and get back to making that pass rush what it was at one time.
Vikings
Jeremiah's perfect draft pair: Baylor WR Corey Coleman (Round 1, pick 23); Arizona State OG Christian Westerman (Round 2, pick 54)
Jeremiah's take: We're going to go offense-heavy here. Coleman is a speedy wide receiver out of Baylor -- I think he's the best wide receiver in this draft class -- and pairing him with Stefon Diggs would help QB Teddy Bridgewater. At No. 54, let's keep helping Bridgewater. Westerman is a big, physical guy who can create some movement at the point of attack and help the running game continue to perform at a high level. Minnesota's defense has so many young studs -- it makes sense for them to continue to build around Bridgewater with these picks.
