Perfect Pairs: Ideal draft picks for NFC North clubs in Rounds 1-2

Brooks' take: When I look at the Packers, they want to make sure that they address the defense. You lose B.J. Raji to a hiatus, so I want to make sure they get a nose tackle, and I think Clay Matthews is better served to move from inside linebacker back to outside linebacker. Billings is a big, strong, athletic player who can push the pocket and is devastating against the run. Brothers is a tackling machine. He's very instinctive, aware and active. I think he gives them a little more of what they need on the interior than what Matthews did. Matthews made a ton of plays, but I believe Brothers can sit inside, make some plays and allow Matthews to pair up with Julius Peppers and get back to making that pass rush what it was at one time.