 Skip to main content
Advertising

Perfect Pairs: Ideal draft picks for NFC North clubs in Rounds 1-2

Published: Mar 25, 2016 at 06:41 AM

The Move The Sticks podcast is identifying "Perfect Pairs" -- the ideal top two picks -- for each NFL team leading up to the 2016 NFL Draft, which will be held April 28-30. NFL Media analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks will unveil a new set of picks for a tandem of divisions over the next four weeks, beginning with the AFC North and NFC North. The analysts will reveal their picks for AFC East and NFC East teams next week.

Bears

Brooks' perfect draft pair: Clemson DE Shaq Lawson (Round 1, pick 11); Clemson CB Mackensie Alexander (Round 2, pick 41)

Brooks' take: John Fox wants to make sure the Bears build a bully on defense and get back to playing the kind of football that Chicago fans are used to seeing at Soldier Field. For this exercise, I'll say they need to find a pass rusher and a cover corner. The pass rusher that I think would be ideal for them is Lawson. You get Lawson coming off the edge, being able to get to the quarterback and then add a cover corner in Alexander who can play in the back end. These two guys should help fortify your defense on both levels.

Lions

Jeremiah's perfect draft pair: Louisville DT Sheldon Rankins (Round 1, pick 16); Texas A&M OL Germain Ifedi (Round 2, pick 46)

Jeremiah's take: It's a trenches draft here for the Lions. Rankins is not the biggest defensive lineman in this draft class, but he does have some wiggle inside and some upside as a pass rusher. He's disruptive and I like the idea of pairing him with Haloti Ngata. Ifedi, who can play tackle or kick inside to guard, would be a good value pick for them at No. 46 if he's available, and I'm not sure he will be.

Packers

Brooks' perfect draft pair: Baylor NT Andrew Billings (Round 1, pick 27); Missouri LB Kentrell Brothers (Round 2, pick 57)

Brooks' take: When I look at the Packers, they want to make sure that they address the defense. You lose B.J. Raji to a hiatus, so I want to make sure they get a nose tackle, and I think Clay Matthews is better served to move from inside linebacker back to outside linebacker. Billings is a big, strong, athletic player who can push the pocket and is devastating against the run. Brothers is a tackling machine. He's very instinctive, aware and active. I think he gives them a little more of what they need on the interior than what Matthews did. Matthews made a ton of plays, but I believe Brothers can sit inside, make some plays and allow Matthews to pair up with Julius Peppers and get back to making that pass rush what it was at one time.

Vikings

Jeremiah's perfect draft pair: Baylor WR Corey Coleman (Round 1, pick 23); Arizona State OG Christian Westerman (Round 2, pick 54)

Jeremiah's take: We're going to go offense-heavy here. Coleman is a speedy wide receiver out of Baylor -- I think he's the best wide receiver in this draft class -- and pairing him with Stefon Diggs would help QB Teddy Bridgewater. At No. 54, let's keep helping Bridgewater. Westerman is a big, physical guy who can create some movement at the point of attack and help the running game continue to perform at a high level. Minnesota's defense has so many young studs -- it makes sense for them to continue to build around Bridgewater with these picks.

On the Move the Sticks podcast, former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks break down the latest news and action around the league from a scout's perspective, alongside NFL player personnel executives.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 