Perfect Pairs: Ideal draft picks for AFC North clubs in Rounds 1-2

Published: Mar 25, 2016 at 06:30 AM

The Move The Sticks podcast is identifying "Perfect Pairs" -- the ideal top two picks -- for each NFL team leading up to the 2016 NFL Draft, which will be held April 28-30. NFL Media analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks will unveil a new set of picks for a tandem of divisions over the next four weeks, beginning with the AFC North and NFC North. The analysts will reveal their picks for AFC East and NFC East teams next week.

Browns

Brooks' perfect draft pair: North Dakota State QB Carson Wentz (Round 1, pick 2); Notre Dame WR Will Fuller (Round 2, pick 32)

Brooks' take: The Browns need a quarterback and a wide receiver who can make plays. Wentz is a big, physical playmaker who has A-plus arm talent. I think head coach Hue Jackson and quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton find a way to craft their offense around his unique skill set. He should be a terrific pro in time. In Fuller, you have a home-run hitter. We saw his speed at the NFL Scouting Combine (4.32 seconds in the 40-yard dash). If he becomes a consistent pass-catcher, there's no doubt that he's going to make plenty of big plays. If the Browns are able to get Josh Gordon back on track, Fuller will be a nice complement for him.

Ravens

Jeremiah's perfect draft pair: Ohio State DE Joey Bosa (Round 1, pick 6); Houston CB William Jackson III (Round 2, pick 36)

Jeremiah's take: We're going to go on the defensive side of the ball here to get the Ravens' defense back to what it was. Bosa would give them a nice rusher who can win off the edge or kick inside to do some damage. As for Jackson, he's one of my favorite players in the draft. The buzz about him is going to continue to build to the point where he might not be available at No. 36. He's big, fast, he can play the ball and he's tough.

Steelers

Brooks' perfect draft pair: Ohio State CB Eli Apple (Round 1, pick 25); Utah RB Devontae Booker (Round 2, pick 58)

Brooks' take: Apple is a long, rangy player who fits the prototype at corner for the Steelers. He can play press coverage but also has the versatility to play off coverage. Even though Pittsburgh is starting to transition to more of a zone-based defense in the back end, I think Apple is a nice fit. As for Booker, I think at some point you have to address Le'Veon Bell's injury situation because he's been banged up. I want to make sure that I have some security at the position in case Bell has to miss any time. Booker can do all of those things the Steelers would be looking for -- he can run it inside and outside and catch the ball out of the backfield. I think he's a perfect Steeler in this situation.

Bengals

Jeremiah's perfect draft pair: TCU WR Josh Doctson (Round 1, pick 24); LSU OLB Deion Jones (Round 2, pick 55)

Jeremiah's take: I don't know if anyone has helped themselves more in the postseason than Doctson. He erased concerns about his speed at the combine (4.50 40-yard dash). He is a weapon. With the Bengals losing Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu in free agency, they need to replenish the position with some size. Jones can add athleticism to the Bengals' linebacker corps. He's a little undersized, but he has strong safety-type cover skills. Jones can be a weapon, especially in sub and nickel situations.

