Perfect Pairs: Ideal draft picks for AFC North clubs in Rounds 1-2

Brooks' take: Apple is a long, rangy player who fits the prototype at corner for the Steelers. He can play press coverage but also has the versatility to play off coverage. Even though Pittsburgh is starting to transition to more of a zone-based defense in the back end, I think Apple is a nice fit. As for Booker, I think at some point you have to address Le'Veon Bell's injury situation because he's been banged up. I want to make sure that I have some security at the position in case Bell has to miss any time. Booker can do all of those things the Steelers would be looking for -- he can run it inside and outside and catch the ball out of the backfield. I think he's a perfect Steeler in this situation.