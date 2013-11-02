Penn State WR Allen Robinson has the tools to do it all

Wisconsin's Jard Abbrederis is your classic college football story as a scrappy walk-on who battled his way into the lineup, but don't overlook him as a prospect. He can play. A lot of people want to compare him to Dane Sanzenbacher. I'd say underestimate Abbrederis at your own risk. He runs excellent routes and has better long speed than people think. He's as tough as nails, as he showed again Saturday, hanging on to make a touchdown catch after taking a hard hit and suffering a chest injury on the play. Don't forget -- Abbrederis raised questions about highly touted Ohio State CB Bradley Roby when the two matched up earlier this season. People are still talking about what Abbrederis showed in that one.