Penn State TE to raise money for charity at NFL combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is in many ways football's most scrutinized job interview, but one enterprising 2015 NFL Draft hopeful intends to use his results to help a good cause while he's being poked and prodded by teams next week in Indianapolis.
Former Penn State tight end Jesse James will be raising money for the fight against kidney cancer when he tests on the bench press at the combine. Fans can help out by pledging a dollar amount for every rep James is able to put up on the bench press. The money he raises will benefit Uplifting Athletes, a non-profit organization that the former Nittany Lion was involved with during his college days.
"Uplifting Athletes helped me a lot, it helped me build a foundation and put things into a difference perspective," James told statecollege.com. "This will help the guys at Penn State reach their fundraising goals this year. So even though I'm not there anymore, I want to continue helping in whatever way I can."
James is no stranger to putting up big numbers on the bench press, reportedly posting 27 reps of 225 pounds at an event in State College earlier this year.
The 6-foot-7, 254 pound pass-catcher surprised some by applying for early entry into the 2015 draft. He was granted eligibility and decided to forgo his senior year at Penn State. He started in every game over his last two seasons with the Nittany Lions and recorded 11 career touchdowns. He finished his final season in college with 38 catches for 396 yards and three scores.
James has the 16th-highest grade among tight ends rated by NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein, but a strong showing at the combine could give his stock a boost.