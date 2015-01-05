Penn State TE Jesse James entering NFL draft

Penn State tight end Jesse James has announced his intent to apply for early entry into the 2015 NFL Draft.
"After serious consideration and much discussion with my family, teammates and coaches, I have opted to declare for the 2015 NFL Draft," James said, according to a school release. "Competing on Sundays has always been my dream and I believe the time to pursue this dream is now. This was an extremely difficult decision to make -- my time at Penn State has been amazing and unforgettable."
James caught 38 passes for 396 yards and three touchdowns for the Nittany Lions this season, and has started every PSU game for the past two years. His 11 career touchdown catches is tied for PSU's school record for tight ends.
At 6-foot-7, 254 pounds, he provided a massive target for quarterback Christian Hackenberg and has the athleticism to play in the slot and get open downfield. As for his physical strength, he provided a preview of what to expect out of his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine when he bench-pressed 27 repetitions at 225 pounds last summer. The combine begins Feb. 17 in Indianapolis.