Penn State's Christian Hackenberg throws for 309 in comeback

Hackenberg is as talented a passer as there is in the nation, but at some point, though, the formula of his arm and a tough defense isn't going to be enough for Penn State. The Nittany Lions get woeful Massachusetts next week, then resume Big Ten play Sept. 27 against Northwestern. As mediocre as the Big Ten appears, Saturday night's game showed that at some point, Penn State must become productive on the ground. Consider: While Hackenberg threw for 309 yards against Rutgers, Washington State threw for 532 yards and scored 38 points on Rutgers. Heck, FCS opponent Howard scored 25 on the Scarlet Knights last week. The offensive line has been rebuilt, and it needs to prove it actually can block for the run sometime soon.