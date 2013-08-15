Penn State's Barnes, Jones are best Big Ten defensive line duo

Jones (6-3, 318) wasn't all that productive in his first two seasons on campus, then burst on the scene in a big way last season, when he became a vital part of a solid defensive line. He is a big-time run-stuffer who mucks up things in the middle because of his strength (he benches more than 400 pounds) and power; he can take on two blockers and still maintain a solid base. Jones isn't much of a pass rusher, though he has dropped about 15 pounds since last season in an effort to be a bit quicker. Jones was a highly regarded offensive lineman in high school.