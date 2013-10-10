Penn State's Allen Robinson has toughest individual test to date

Robinson is the best receiver in the Big Ten and one of the six or seven best nationally. He has 38 receptions for 621 yards (16.4 yards per catch) and five TDs, and his average of 124.2 yards per game ranks first in the Big Ten and seventh nationally. Since the beginning of the 2012 season, Robinson has 115 receptions for 1,639 yards (14.3 yards per catch) and 16 TDs. His touchdown total is tied for second nationally in that span, behind only Fresno State's Davante Adams' 21.