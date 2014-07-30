Penn State drops recruit because of his social media presence

Hand is Penn State's offensive line coach, and while we won't speculate on which recruit was dropped (there's enough of that on other sites, along with criticism and derision), you have to applaud Hand and Penn State for doing what they think is right. It would be naïve to think other schools haven't stopped recruiting other prospects for the same reason. The difference is Penn State is publicizing its decision, which has led to some of the derision for a perceived "holier than thou" attitude.