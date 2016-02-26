Paxton Lynch says his medical exam 'spooked' a team or two

INDIANAPOLIS -- Paxton Lynch had expected to meet with the media on Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine, but a lengthier-than-normal medical exam forced him to push his session with reporters back a day.
The Memphis star is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2016 NFL Draft, and with a draft billing like that comes especially thorough vetting from NFL clubs -- including medical vetting.
"I had an issue with my left knee and my right knee, and an issue with my AC joint. When I hurt my AC joint back in my redshirt sophomore year, against Cincinnati I didn't realize ... they said I had a small fracture in my clavicle," Lynch said on Friday. "That popped up on the X-ray, but it was healed. There were just some pieces of bone floating around in there. So it spooked a team or two I think. They requested the MRIs and all that."
Lynch isn't spooked, though.
The former Tigers star said he's fully healthy as he prepares to compete with other top quarterbacks such as Cal's Jared Goff and NDSU's Carson Wentz on Saturday when quarterbacks do their on-field drills at the combine.
"I didn't miss a game or a practice or a single throw because of it. None of those injuries bother me today," Lynch said. "I'm 100 percent, so I'm more than willing to do whatever they need me to do."
Translation: Lynch is ready and excited to have his throws judged side by side with any quarterback prospect on hand in Indianapolis. And if he throws on Saturday as well as he did at Memphis last fall, a two-year-old injury might be the last thing on the minds of NFL scouts when he leaves Indianapolis.