Paxton Lynch's HS coach: Broncos, Texans, Bills call about QB

Buzz is building around Memphis QB Paxton Lynch, and NFL teams know it.
Earlier this week, former Chicago Bears director of college scouting Greg Gabriel reported he polled four NFL evaluators, and each had Lynch as the No. 1 QB prospect in college football. That report came just a few days after a college coach told Sports Illustrated that five NFL scouts told him Lynch is likely to be the first QB selected next year.
So, it's no surprise that NFL clubs are doing some digging on the Memphis signal-caller. His high school coach, Allen Johnson, told the Daytona Beach News-Journal that he's received calls from the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos.
"The scouts that call me want to know about his character and what type of kid he was," Johnson said. "They're doing their due diligence."
Of the teams mentioned by Johnson, the Texans have the most glaring need for a quarterback. The Broncos continue to groom Brock Osweiler behind Peyton Manning, and Tyrod Taylor has performed well through five starts for the Bills this season.
As a junior, Lynch will have a decision to make on whether to apply for early draft eligibility or return for his senior season. Underclassmen have until a Jan. 18 deadline to submit for draft entry.
Lynch told SI last week that he's focusing on the season at hand rather the draft decision. At 8-0, the Tigers came in at No. 13 in the initial College Football Playoff selection committee rankings on Tuesday.
"His focus is always on Memphis," Johnson said. "He wants to get them into the (playoff)."
The coach described Lynch as a "humble" player who's uninterested in publicity. Unfortunately for Lynch, he's going to be getting even more of it if he continues to perform at this level.