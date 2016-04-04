Paxton Lynch's draft range: Rams, Broncos, Cowboys among fits

Lynch is an athletic dual-threat playmaker with exceptional size, movement skills and arm talent. It is hard to find a 6-foot-7, 244-pounder capable of executing the zone read and quarterback power while also possessing the ability to throw fastballs to the perimeter from the pocket or on the move. That's why scouts have been salivating over Lynch's potential as a franchise quarterback since he burst onto the national scene with a spectacular performance (39 of 53 for 384 yards with three touchdowns and a pick) in the Tigers' 37-24 win over Ole Miss last October. Lynch has all of the physical tools to shine in any offense, but it is his combination of arm talent and athleticism that has piqued the interest of creative offensive minds. Play designers with extensive experience melding RPOs (run-pass options), sprint-out passes, bootlegs and traditional concepts could view Lynch as the ultimate prospect to develop as a franchise quarterback. Although he is far from a finished product as a dropback passer and lacks extensive reps taking the ball from under center, Lynch could quickly master those maneuvers and become a deadly playmaker from the pocket.