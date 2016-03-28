Paxton Lynch meeting with Cleveland Browns

Published: Mar 28, 2016 at 12:23 PM
Chase Goodbread

Paxton Lynch's initial plan was to travel from Orlando to Memphis on Monday to begin on-campus preparations for his pro-day workout next week. But at this time of year, draft prospects fill out their calendars in pencil rather than ink, and instead Lynch took a detour Monday to visit with the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport.

In addition to meeting with Lynch, the Browns also met with Baylor wide receiver Corey Coleman on Monday, according to ESPNCleveland.com's Tony Grossi.

Few NFL clubs are in greater need at the quarterback position as the Browns, so it comes as no surprise that the club is doing plenty of homework on the draft's best available prospects at the position. Browns coach Hue Jackson and quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton were both on hand for the pro day workouts of Cal's Jared Goff and North Dakota State's Carson Wentz.

The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick of the draft.

NFL Media mock drafts suggest that's too rich a pick for Lynch, but if the club waits until its second-round pick to draft a quarterback (No. 32 overall), Lynch could be gone. As such, the club could be compelled to trade up or down if it chooses to target the 6-foot-7, 245-pound Lynch. He's been busy of late, having gone through a private workout with the Dallas Cowboys last week, followed by a flight to Kansas City for a visit with the Chiefs.

Analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Lance Zierlein and Bucky Brooks all project Lynch to be chosen by the Denver Broncos with the No. 31 overall pick. Lynch's pro day at Memphis is scheduled for April 6. He's spent most of his time in Orlando preparing for both the NFL Scouting Combineand his pro day.

