Paxton Lynch leads Memphis in upset of Ole Miss

With the loss, Ole Miss (5-2) loses any hope of a College Football Playoff berth, but remains in the race for the SEC West division. Rebels star DL Robert Nkemdiche suffered a concussion during the game, and losing him for an extended period would do further damage to the team's hopes. The Tigers improved to 6-0 on the season and 2-0 against Power Five conference teams. Memphis, of the American Athletic Conference, beat Kansas 55-23 earlier this season.