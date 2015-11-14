Paxton Lynch displays qualities of a top QB prospect

Mechanics: Lynch has a little bit of a windup, but it's not enough to allow defenders to close the throwing windows on him. From the pocket, he did a nice job of setting his feet and throwing with a balanced base. Lynch does a good job of keeping the ball tight to his body and near his chest when he's in the pocket. He made a good effort to square up to throw when he was on the move, but there is still room for improvement in that area.