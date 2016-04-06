Paxton Lynch deals with strong wind at pro day

Wide receiver Tevin Jones -- 6-2 1/8, 217 -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds against the wind and 4.38 seconds with the wind. He had a 36 1/2-inch vertical and 10-foot-5 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.18 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.86 seconds. He performed 18 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Jones has the type of size that teams covet at wide receiver, so he could be a priority free-agent pickup for a team following the draft.