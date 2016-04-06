Paxton Lynch deals with strong wind at pro day

Representatives from 26 NFL teams -- including Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Greg Roman and San Diego Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt, and quarterbacks coaches from the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers -- were present for Memphis' pro day Wednesday, when 17 players worked out outdoors on FieldTurf.
The temperature was 70 degrees, but it was very windy for the workout.
Quarterback Paxton Lynch -- 6-foot-6 7/8, 248 pounds -- stood on his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine. Lynch has a very strong arm, and he probably had more misses today on passes than most would have in a pro-day workout because of that strong wind gust. Some of his passes wobbled like Peyton Manning's. The Los Angeles Rams had a private workout with him.
Wide receiver Tevin Jones -- 6-2 1/8, 217 -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds against the wind and 4.38 seconds with the wind. He had a 36 1/2-inch vertical and 10-foot-5 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.18 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.86 seconds. He performed 18 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Jones has the type of size that teams covet at wide receiver, so he could be a priority free-agent pickup for a team following the draft.