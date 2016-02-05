Paxton Lynch: Cam Newton's success helps me in NFL draft

Paxton Lynch didn't exactly say he'll be rooting for the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 on Sunday, but one of the 2016 NFL Draft's top quarterback prospects will at least be pulling for Cam Newton.
Why?
Because the former Memphis star, who is 6-foot-7 and 245 pounds, told NFL Now he believes when big, athletic quarterbacks look good, he looks good, too.
"In my opinion, that's the new style of quarterback," Lynch said during an interview from Super Bowl 50. "You see Brock Osweiler, 6-7, 6-8, and whenever he got his chance he played really well. Then you have Cam Newton who is just a freak athlete, size and ability, playing as well as he is. When they play well it makes me look good as well, being my size."
It's not quite that simple, but Lynch's size and athletic ability certainly stand out as assets with the draft approaching in less than three months. NFL Media analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Lance Zierlein and Chad Reuter all have placed Lynch as the No. 15 overall pick of the Los Angeles Rams in their initial mock drafts.
"I hope to run in the 4.6s somewhere," Lynch said of the combine's 40-yard dash event.
At 6-7, 245, a sub-4.7 40 time would certainly draw high athletic marks for Lynch. And would certainly do him a lot more good than a strong Super Bowl 50 performance by Newton.