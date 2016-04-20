Paxton Lynch big winner of NFL draft trades

The 2016 NFL Draft has definitely become the year to be a quarterback prospect.

Naturally, the front-runners in the draft class -- Cal's Jared Goff and North Dakota State's Carson Wentz -- are thrilled to see two teams in need of a quarterback, the L.A. Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, trade into the draft's top two spots. But the Eagles' deal on Wednesday to move from the No. 8 overall pick to the No. 2 pick with the Cleveland Browns benefits other quarterbacks, too.

And the windfall, presumably, turns next to former Memphis star Paxton Lynch.

"I think Paxton Lynch is a big, big winner today with this move," NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein said Wednesday on NFL Network. "If you're sitting at No. 19 or 20 and you thought you had a shot, forget about it. You're going to have to trade up to get your hands on Paxton Lynch."

NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes Lynch now has a chance to be a top-10 pick, but isn't predicting it just yet.

"It pushes (Lynch) up. Maybe San Francisco if they're going to get in the quarterback market, could they be in play for a quarterback?," Jeremiah said on NFL Network. "Maybe he goes in the top 10 when it's all said and done ... (but) I'm not ready to say it means he's a top-10 lock. I don't believe that at this point in time."

Lynch could find himself the best quarterback prospect available in the draft less than 30 minutes into the first round, with Wentz and Goff already off the board and the San Diego Chargers on the clock with the No. 3 overall pick. Zierlein believes a third trade into the top 10 picks of the draft, to get Lynch, might be made before the three-day event begins next week.

"This is now officially a run on quarterbacks," Zierlein said.

The positive impact of a trade at the top of the draft certainly isn't lost on Lynch himself. He told College Football 24/7 last week that he was glad to see the Rams move to the No. 1 pick.

About a week ago, Laremy Tunsil appeared to have a strong hold on the No. 1 overall pick. And while the Browns were expected to take a quarterback at No. 2, the quarterback left behind by the Browns could have potentially slid out of the top 10. That now-obsolete alignment of early picks led draft experts to project the Rams' pick, then at No. 15, as a best-case scenario for Lynch.

Now, being chosen in the middle of the first round could be Lynch's worst-case scenario. And for the teams that might have been hoping he would fall toward the end of the first round, it's a worst-case scenario, as well.

