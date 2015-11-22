Paul Rhoads out as Iowa State coach after seven seasons

Iowa State coach Paul Rhoads will be coaching his last game for the Cyclones on Saturday, as the school announced that it will be making a change following the season.
Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard informed Rhoads of the decision on Sunday morning. Rhoads' final game as Iowa State coach will be at West Virginia.
The Rhoads-led Cyclones are 3-8 this season. Saturday's loss to Kansas State was particularly jarring, as Iowa State blew a 35-14 first-half lead to fall 38-35 after a successful field goal with three seconds remaining gave the Wildcats the win.
Rhoads compiled a 32-54 record at Iowa State, and led the Cyclones to three bowl games in seven seasons at the school. Rhoads' best season in Ames, Iowa, was in 2009 when the Cyclones finished 7-6 and won the Insight Bowl, 14-13, over Minnesota. That was the team's only bowl win under Rhoades.