Paul Finebaum criticized over Jadeveon Clowney comments

Clowney was criticized by coach Steve Spurrier over the weekend for what amounted to a protocol violation, as Clowney apparently surprised both the Gamecocks training staff and coaching staff with the news that he was unable to play in the hours before the game. Typically, players work more closely during the week, and certainly much sooner than game day, so that injury statuses are clear to the coaching staff. Finebaum's comment came on the heels of that, along with criticism from other media, although it was only Finebaum's pointed remark that drew Tanner's attention.