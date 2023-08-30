Patriots teammates express confidence in QB Mac Jones after 'surprising' Bailey Zappe cut

Jones enters a pivotal 2023 campaign. After showing rookie flashes, the QB was far too inconsistent last year in an admittedly no-win situation with Matt Patricia calling plays. With Bill O'Brien now calling the shots, Jones must show development.

So far, he's won over teammates.

"He makes it fun to go out there and play," tight end ﻿Mike Gesicki﻿ said. "We're always joking around, but when it's time to lock in, he's leading the offense and has done a great job.

"He throws a really catchable ball, has really good timing and understands concepts, spacing and routes. He understands when guys are getting ready to break based off of leverage and all that kind of stuff. It's been awesome going through training camp with him."

Slater called the decision to cut Zappe "surprising," but he and most of the Pats players have learned not to be too stunned by NFL transactions.

"I know [Zappe] will land on his feet and do a great job," Slater said. "And I also trust that coach [Bill Belichick] is doing what's in the best interest of the football team and putting us in the best position to have success. So, you know, mixed emotions on that. I love Bailey, he knows how I feel about him. He's one of my favorite kids of all time."