Patriots starters who were lightly recruited heading into college

Published: Feb 02, 2015 at 02:24 AM

Generally, the thought is the best team is made up of the best players.

Coaching matters, of course, but sheer talent always is needed.

That school of thought is what makes this exercise interesting: We looked at the 22 players who started for New England in Sunday's Super Bowl to see how they ranked as high school prospects. Just three would've been considered truly hot prospects: TE Rob Gronkowski (four-star TE in 2007 recruiting class), LB Dont'a Hightower (four-star LB in 2008 recruiting class) and RB Shane Vereen (four-star RB in 2007 recruiting class).

» Gil Brandt: 2015 NFL Draft order, needs for all 32 teams

Three Patriots starters -- QB Tom Brady, G Dan Connolly and DT Vince Wilfork -- played high school football before any of the big recruiting services were formed. Eight Pats starters, including Darrelle Revis, were three-star prospects.

Incredibly, that means that eight Patriots starters were considered two-star prospects or were unranked recruits coming out of high school. With National Signing Day set for Wednesday, we look at those Patriots players who were unheralded heading into college.

CB Kyle Arrington

Ranking: Unranked DB in 2004 recruiting class
Buzz: Arrington is from the Baltimore area and played FCS-level football at Hofstra. He was a three-year starter in college.

S Patrick Chung

Ranking: 2-star S in 2004 recruiting class
Buzz: Chung is from the Los Angeles area and made recruiting visits to Colorado State and Wyoming in addition to Oregon. He redshirted as a true freshman, then started 51 consecutive games for the Ducks.

WR Julian Edelman

Ranking: 2-star QB in 2006 recruiting class
Buzz: Edelman, who is a California native, was a lightly regarded junior college quarterback from the College of San Mateo (Calif.) when he signed with Kent State. He started for three seasons at quarterback with the Golden Flashes.

DE Chandler Jones

Ranking: 2-star TE in 2008 recruiting class
Buzz: Jones was a high school tight end/defensive end in upstate New York who also was recruited by Buffalo and Connecticut. He redshirted as a true freshman at Syracuse, then started at defensive end for three seasons before leaving for the NFL after his junior campaign.

CB Devin McCourty

Ranking: 2-star S in 2005 recruiting class
Buzz: He and his twin, Jason, were lightly regarded New Jersey players, though Jason also received some recruiting attention from Boston College. Devin ended up being a three-year starter at cornerback for Rutgers.

DT Sealver Siliga

Ranking: 2-star DT in 2008 recruiting class
Buzz: Siliga, a Utah native, chose the Utes over BYU. He was a backup as a true freshman, then started as a sophomore and junior before turning pro. He went undrafted in 2011.

OT Sebastian Vollmer

Ranking: Unranked in 2004 recruiting class
Buzz: Vollmer went to high school in Germany and was "discovered" by college recruiters when he played in an international event in San Diego. He arrived at Houston in 2004 projected to play tight end. He started at left tackle in his final two seasons with the Cougars.

G Ryan Wendell

Ranking: 2-star C in 2004 recruiting class
Buzz: Wendell went to high school in the San Diego area and received recruiting attention -- but not scholarship offers -- from the likes of USC, Washington and Colorado State. His only offer was from Fresno State and he signed with the Bulldogs. Wendell never redshirted and was a four-year starter for the Bulldogs at center and guard.

Patriots CB Malcolm Butler, who had the game-clinching interception, also was an unranked recruit coming out of high school; he went to a Mississippi junior college before moving on to a Division II school (West Alabama), and it's obvious that more than just the recruiting analysts missed on him.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW