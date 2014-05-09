Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo ready to learn under Tom Brady

NEW YORK -- A potential successor to Tom Brady is in place in New England, and it doesn't appear to be Ryan Mallett.
Eastern Illinois quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went 62nd overall in the NFL draft to the New England Patriots, and indicated he isn't unwilling to learn at the foot of a three-time Super Bowl champion.
"I'm going to go in there and make myself better first," Garoppolo said. "By making yourself better and better each day, then you make the team better. ... It's going to be a great opportunity. I'm going to go in there and prepare with the mindset of a starter."
Garoppolo said his earliest memory of Brady was his performance in the Super Bowl following the 2001 season, Brady's first Super Bowl title.
"(I remember) him driving the team down with like a minute left on the clock, (kicker Adam) Vinatieri put it through the uprights, it was unbelievable to watch," he said.
Now, he'll get the chance to take over the position for Brady, and he isn't too worried about how many years it might take.
The acquisition of Garoppolo, given it was a second-round investment, would figure to signal a near end to Mallett's days in New England.