Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel focused on spring workouts after missing final day of draft

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- After a controversial start to the offseason that saw Mike Vrabel the subject of headlines for things other than football, the Patriots coach says he's enjoying keeping his focus on the field.

"We all have to deal with things outside of here. And my focus and, obviously, the excitement I have for coaching is what is most important right now," Vrabel said Wednesday in his first public comments to reporters since fulfilling his pledge to be away from the team on the final day of the NFL draft last month to begin counseling after photos were published of him with longtime NFL reporter Dianna Russini at an Arizona resort.

As to whether he anticipated missing any more time with the team this spring, the coach said he couldn't predict the future.

"I can only tell you I'm going to be there today. I can't tell you anything other than I'm going to be out there today in full force," he said. "And I mean that because who knows what's going to come up? Anything could happen. So, I'm going to focus on today and the excitement that we've had and that we've built so far."

The Patriots were on the field for the first of seven voluntary practices leading into next month's mandatory three-day minicamp.

There were some notable absences, including cornerback Christian Gonzalez and receiver Kayshon Boutte. Gonzalez is eligible for a contract extension, and Boutte's name has come up in rumored trade discussions as the Patriots possibly look to add a top name pass catcher.

But Vrabel said his attention is on the 44 new players that have been added to the roster through free agency and the draft.

"This is a great opportunity, the spring, we don't have to worry about opponents, our schedule is pretty much the same," Vrabel said. "The players just have a routine and each and every day in the spring is similar. But it's just about teaching, it's about teaching these guys the scheme. ... So that's what the spring time is about. And that's really all we know, is being able to coach these guys and to teach them, help them do their job."

Asked if he feels like the players have been responding to his leadership this spring, Vrabel said he's tried to be the same presence he's always been.

"I don't want to speak for the players," Vrabel said. "I feel great. I feel like I'm trying to give them the information that (is going to) help them do their job. I've talked about this as far as the importance of the balance between their own success, which leads to great things for them and the people that they care about. But then also trying to manage that with the team and that's a fine balance of the dynamic that we wage in this business of professional sports. And I try to do that each day."

That extends to him, Vrabel said, describing his work-life balance as going well.

"My family is great. I love (wife) Jen (Vrabel). I love the boys. I love my personal friends," he said. "And then, this spring is focused on really the coaching staff, the players, more importantly than the coaching staff."

Following wide receiver Stefon Diggs's release in March, the Patriots have been mum about the possibility of pursuing another top receiver to take his place.

That extends to the possibly of working a trade for receiver A.J. Brown, whose future remains uncertain in Philadelphia. Brown played for Vrabel in Tennessee, and their potential reunion has been a hot topic this offseason.

Nothing has happened to date. But Vrabel didn't close the door on adding a pair of hands for quarterback Drake Maye before training camp opens this summer.

"We want to continue to improve the roster every opportunity that we get. When those opportunities arise, I don't know. I know that the guys that we have here are working extremely hard," Vrabel said.

Defensive tackle Milton Williams, who played with Brown in Philadelphia, said it is hard not to imagine the possibly of Brown in New England.