Patrick Mahomes visits Jets; Davis Webb meets with Seahawks

The Jets hold the No. 6 overall pick of the draft and are certainly among the clubs with a clear need for a quarterback, but acquiring one of the draft's top quarterbacks could also be done with their pick in the second round at No. 39. Indeed, NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah doesn't project the first quarterback to come off the board until the No. 25 pick, while analyst Charley Casserly projects the first QB selection at No. 27.