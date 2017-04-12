Patrick Mahomes visits Jets; Davis Webb meets with Seahawks

The New York Jets' pre-draft interest in QB Patrick Mahomes now includes both a private workout and a pre-draft visit. The former Texas Tech star is at the Jets' facility today, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, while former Cal QB Davis Webb is visiting the Seattle Seahawks.
It's the latest in a flurry of activity in recent days for the NFL draft's top quarterback prospects as NFL clubs try to finalize their evaluations of draft options at the game's most important position. Additionally, Pitt QB Nathan Peterman will work out for the Jacksonville Jaguars next week, Rapoport reports. Mahomes' visit with the Jets was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The NFL draft will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia.
The Jets hold the No. 6 overall pick of the draft and are certainly among the clubs with a clear need for a quarterback, but acquiring one of the draft's top quarterbacks could also be done with their pick in the second round at No. 39. Indeed, NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah doesn't project the first quarterback to come off the board until the No. 25 pick, while analyst Charley Casserly projects the first QB selection at No. 27.
While last year's draft featured a pair of quarterbacks with the top two selections (Jared Goff and Carson Wentz), it appears this year's quarterback class isn't held in such high regard. But that doesn't mean teams aren't considering them very seriously with early selections.