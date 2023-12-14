Patrick Mahomes' to Kadarius Toney following loss to Bills: One mistake 'not going to define you'

Toney's career in Kansas City, while only spanning roughly one year since he was acquired during the 2022 season via trade, has seen the full range of outcomes. He played a pivotal role in the Chiefs' comeback win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown to give the Chiefs a one-point lead before returning a punt to set up a key TD score on Kansas City's next possession.

He's also been at the center of a handful of major disappointments in 2023, dropping a pass during Kansas City's failed comeback attempt in Week 1 and making a number of other mistakes throughout a regular season that has become increasingly frustrating for all involved.

Toney isn't the only receiver who has disappointed, but he is the most notable. Still, Mahomes knows his best chance of success will depend on the performance of his teammates.

"All the receivers know I believe in them," he said. "That's just kind of how I roll. If you're in this locker room and I see how hard you work, I'm going to trust in you in big moments and I'm going to give you chances to go out there and make plays and for everything I know their mindset seems like it's in a good spot and they just want to go out there and continue to get better and better.

"I can see that by how hard they're working out here. And I feel like if we can just continue to push through the grind that we'll end up on the other side of it as the season goes on."

Kansas City has been here before, struggling to get going in 2021 before finding their stride and advancing to the AFC Championship Game. A year later, the Chiefs had worked out the kinks, returning to the Super Bowl and winning it in thrilling fashion.

These Chiefs, however, don't match the trajectory of either of those teams, primarily because Mahomes doesn't have a trusted target outside of Kelce. Rookie Rashee Rice stands as his most dependable option in line after Kelce, leaving Mahomes with fewer options.

The results have left many wondering whether the Chiefs will figure it out in time to return to the Super Bowl. Kelce isn't interested in hearing such doubt, instead adopting an us against the world mentality.

"There's a lot of media pointing fingers on the skill players on our team, I say f--- that," Kelce said. "Excuse my language, we usually cuss in lighthearted ways, but you guys had to feel that, whoever is talking s--- on our skill players and our offense.