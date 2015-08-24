Pat Narduzzi says Ohio State 'stole' Michigan State defense

3. 11th-hour coaching change. Coaching resignations in August, right before football season begins, are very rare. The resignations of coaches' sons in August might be unprecedented. But here we are: Arizona State running backs coach Bo Graham, son of Sun Devils coach Todd Graham, is packing his bags less than two weeks before ASU's season opener against Texas A&M on Sept. 5. The report at SI.com offered no insight as to why the younger Graham decided to walk away from what could be a special season at Arizona State. Indications are that the program will promote someone in-house into the vacancy -- indeed, this close to the beginning of the season, it's not as though there are many running backs coaches qualified for the job who are waiting by the phone. At this time of year, most are employed, or not employed, for a reason.