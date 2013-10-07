Pat Dye not a fan of Condoleezza Rice on playoff committee

Count former Auburn coach Pat Dye among those who, like ESPN analyst David Pollack, don't like the idea of former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on the selection committee that will be tasked with choosing the four teams involved in the college football playoff.
Monday morning on Birmingham, Ala., radio station WJOX-AM, Dye blasted the decision.
"All she knows about football is what somebody told her," he said on the air. "Or what she read in a book, or what she saw on television. To understand football, you've got to play with your hand in the dirt."
He said that he liked Rice and that she "probably" was a good statesman, "but how in the hell does she know what it's like out there when you can't get your breath and it's 110 degrees and the coach asks you to go some more?"
Dye also said her selection means the process will be more about personal relationships.
"That goes back to politics," he said. "Which one she likes the best. Which one's the smoothest talker. The game is played on the field."
