Around the NFL

Parity reigns in NFL as four 1-5 teams win in historic Week 7, 30 clubs enter Week 8 with 2+ victories

Published: Oct 25, 2023 at 09:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Week 7 results underscored the topsy-turvy nature of the NFL. Once you think you've figured things out, a curveball makes you look silly.

Five clubs entered Sunday with a 1-5 record. Four of them came out with W's. The Bears beat the Raiders, 30-12; the Giants bested the Commanders, 14-7; the Patriots upset the Bills, 29-25; and the Broncos earned their first win in Denver under Sean Payton, 19-17, over Green Bay. Only the Cardinals remained a one-win club after Sunday, losing 20-10 in Seattle. (The 0-6 Panthers were on a bye.)

It marked the first time since Week 7, 2013, that four teams with one or fewer victories -- entering Week 7 or later -- won in the same week, per NFL Research.

I know what you're thinking: It doesn't matter -- one win, two wins, they're still not good. Well, dear friend, that's not technically true. While a team that started 1-5 has never won a Super Bowl, three of those clubs have made the playoffs.

The seventh game is the dividing line between a minuscule shot and zero historical chance. Of the 163 instances of a club being 2-5 after seven games since 1990, 10 have made the postseason (6.1%). None of the 85 1-6 teams have made the playoffs (0%).

So, while there remains a ton of digging out to do, the four 1-5 teams kept their faint hopes alive by winning Sunday -- if history offers any slight optimism.

Related Links

While 1-5 teams went 4-1 on Sunday, 5-1 clubs went just 2-3 (the Chiefs and Eagles won; the Lions, Dolphins and 49ers lost). Because of course they did.

The results left the league jumbled in the middle.

Two teams (Kansas City, Philadelphia) have six wins. Two teams (Carolina, Arizona) have six losses. A whopping 30 clubs have at least two wins (second-most all-time through seven contests, behind 31 in 2002). The 28 teams with multiple wins and multiple losses after the first seven games is tied for second-most all-time (2005).

The competitive balance throughout the NFL means that, on any given week, any team can win and any lose. It also means even when everything feels darkest for a club, a couple of good weeks in a row can shine a new light.

In Week 8, can the Panthers get their first win? Will Denver finally stop its 16-game losing streak to K.C.? Who is for real in Jaguars-Steelers and Browns-Seahawks, a pair of two-loss tussles? Which New Jersey team wins the Battle of the Big Apple?

Odds are the outcomes of this Sunday will do little to clarify the haves and the have-nots. That's why we love the NFL.

Related Content

news

49ers QB Brock Purdy (concussion) listed as questionable vs. Bengals

49ers QB Brock Purdy (concussion) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but HC Kyle Shanahan says he will start if he passes the concussion protocol on Saturday.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) listed as doubtful vs. Ravens despite being 'fully healthy'

Kyler Murray is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, but head coach Jonathan Gannon said the Arizona Cardinals' star quarterback is "fully healthy."
news

QB Justin Fields (thumb) to miss second game in a row; Tyson Bagent starting again for Bears

Justin Fields' thumb injury will keep him on the sidelines for a second week in a row. Fields has officially been ruled out for the Chicago Bears' Sunday night tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers, meaning rookie Tyson Bagent is up for a second straight start.
news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out vs. Falcons; HC Mike Vrabel maintains both Willis, Levis will play Sunday

The Titans are entering Week 8 with a dual-quarterback strategy. Neither will be Ryan Tannehill. The veteran will not play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday, due to an ankle injury suffered in Tennessee's loss to Baltimore in Week 6.
news

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) to miss Week 8 game versus Jets

The Giants will proceed without Daniel Jones for a third straight week. Jones (neck) will not play in the Giants' Week 8 clash of New York teams, head coach Brian Daboll announced Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dalvin Cook frustrated with role in Jets' offense amid trade chatter: 'It's a different scenario for me'

Jets running back Dalvin Cook is one of those players whose production has not lined up with the expectations after he signed with Gang Green during training camp. He could be on the trade block.
news

Josh Allen: Dalton Kincaid to be 'more involved' in Bills' offense after midseason breakout

Welcome to the party, Dalton Kincaid. It took some time for the Buffalo Bills rookie tight end to get heavily involved in the 2023 campaign, but he's come on strong the past two weeks.
news

Baker Mayfield: 'Losing three in a row sucks,' but Buccaneers 'showed fight' against Bills

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped their third straight game Thursday to the Buffalo Bills, which quarterback Baker Mayfield acknowledged "sucks," but he was also pleased with the fight his squad showed in defeat.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen shrugs off shoulder injury for three-touchdown showing in Thursday win over Buccaneers 

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen ran, threw, shrugged off a shoulder injury, had an ugly play or two, and otherwise looked stellar in lifting his squad to a 24-18 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Bills' win over Buccaneers on Thursday night

On the ground and through the air, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen led the offense while the Bills defense put in a tenacious effort to turn away the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Week 8 Thursday inactives: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills