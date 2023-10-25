Parity reigns in NFL as four 1-5 teams win in historic Week 7, 30 clubs enter Week 8 with 2+ victories

While 1-5 teams went 4-1 on Sunday, 5-1 clubs went just 2-3 (the Chiefs and Eagles won; the Lions, Dolphins and 49ers lost). Because of course they did.

The results left the league jumbled in the middle.

Two teams (Kansas City, Philadelphia) have six wins. Two teams (Carolina, Arizona) have six losses. A whopping 30 clubs have at least two wins (second-most all-time through seven contests, behind 31 in 2002). The 28 teams with multiple wins and multiple losses after the first seven games is tied for second-most all-time (2005).

The competitive balance throughout the NFL means that, on any given week, any team can win and any lose. It also means even when everything feels darkest for a club, a couple of good weeks in a row can shine a new light.

In Week 8, can the Panthers get their first win? Will Denver finally stop its 16-game losing streak to K.C.? Who is for real in Jaguars-Steelers and Browns-Seahawks, a pair of two-loss tussles? Which New Jersey team wins the Battle of the Big Apple?