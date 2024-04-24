Panthers WR Diontae Johnson ready to help QB Bryce Young 'grow'

The Panthers traded for Johnson, seeking a veteran presence to pair with Adam Thielen, who can make life easier for Young. Last year, Carolina's crew of pass-catchers struggled to generate any separation, which hindered Young's ability to find easy throws.

Johnson's ability to win off the line of scrimmage and threaten defenses down the sideline should immediately help the offense open up for Young.

"He's accurate, smart," Johnson said of his new QB. "That's what I've seen from watching his tape. A great player. Can make plays. Can make any throw on the field. I'm here to make him better ... help him grow."