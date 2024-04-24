 Skip to main content
Panthers WR Diontae Johnson ready to help QB Bryce Young 'grow'

Apr 24, 2024
Kevin Patra

Diontae Johnson knows full well that his new quarterback needs help to recover from a rough rookie season. The new Carolina Panthers receiver believes he can help Bryce Young turn the corner in Year 2.

"Just a guy that can get open, just give him a sense of comfort when he's back there knowing he has a guy that can get open anywhere on the field," Johnson said on Tuesday, via ESPN. "That's what I'm here to do, to make plays."

The Panthers traded for Johnson, seeking a veteran presence to pair with Adam Thielen, who can make life easier for Young. Last year, Carolina's crew of pass-catchers struggled to generate any separation, which hindered Young's ability to find easy throws.

Johnson's ability to win off the line of scrimmage and threaten defenses down the sideline should immediately help the offense open up for Young.

"He's accurate, smart," Johnson said of his new QB. "That's what I've seen from watching his tape. A great player. Can make plays. Can make any throw on the field. I'm here to make him better ... help him grow."

The Panthers are counting on Young growing and have spent the offseason making needed changes to the offense, from bringing in QB-friendly coach Dave Canales, trading for Johnson and spending a load of dinero on interior blockers. That plan should continue this week during the draft, where Carolina is likely to add at least one more receiver to the mix.

