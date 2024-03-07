Panthers coach Dave Canales: 'This is not the situation' for QB Russell Wilson

 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales spent a decade with Russell Wilson in Seattle, including several as the quarterback's coach, helping get the most out of the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

With Wilson being released by the Denver Broncos, Canales was asked Wednesday on the "Up & Adams" show whether bringing in the veteran quarterback was something he'd consider.

"This is not the situation for Russ," Canales responded matter-of-factly.

It's the obvious answer. Bryce Young needs reps. Given the amount of capital the club invested in bringing him into the building, all the focus needs to be on the young QB. It's the main reason Canales was selected for the gig. After aiding Wilson and his work with Baker Mayfield last season, the hope is Canales can do the same with Young.

It's also unlikely Wilson would want to take a veteran backup role at this stage. He's going to want to aim for a clear-cut starting gig first, then work his way down from there.

After making it clear he wasn't planning to pursue the veteran signal-caller, Canales praised Wilson for how he handled a rough situation in Denver.

"But what I will say about him is taking that chance and that opportunity to go to Denver, I really admire him for that," he said. "I really admire the courage that it took to say, 'I'm going to branch out away from what I'm comfortable with.'

"Certainly, from guys like me, who was with him for all 10 years [in Seattle], the level of comfort that comes from 'I know everything that he's going to ask for, I can anticipate those things.' And he really gambled on himself to go and try to do something a different way to see what that could become. What that's become, hey, the film's out there, but I really give him credit for that."

The Panthers currently employ Andy Dalton in the veteran backup role. We should see plenty of QB movement with Wilson, Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields and others available. But those looking for starting gigs won't be on Carolina's radar.

