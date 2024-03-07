Panthers coach Dave Canales: 'This is not the situation' for QB Russell Wilson

It's also unlikely Wilson would want to take a veteran backup role at this stage. He's going to want to aim for a clear-cut starting gig first, then work his way down from there.

After making it clear he wasn't planning to pursue the veteran signal-caller, Canales praised Wilson for how he handled a rough situation in Denver.

"But what I will say about him is taking that chance and that opportunity to go to Denver, I really admire him for that," he said. "I really admire the courage that it took to say, 'I'm going to branch out away from what I'm comfortable with.'

"Certainly, from guys like me, who was with him for all 10 years [in Seattle], the level of comfort that comes from 'I know everything that he's going to ask for, I can anticipate those things.' And he really gambled on himself to go and try to do something a different way to see what that could become. What that's become, hey, the film's out there, but I really give him credit for that."