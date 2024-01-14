Packers WR Christian Watson (hamstring), CB Jaire Alexander (ankle) active vs. Cowboys

Watson has 28 receptions for 422 yards and five touchdowns in nine games played this season. He was limited in practice all week.

Alexander rolled his ankle during during Wednesday's practice, which forced him to sit out Thursday and Friday and brought his status into question entering Sunday.

Alexander's presence is paramount for a Packers defense that has struggled against top offenses this season. The Cowboys have maintained a perfect home record (8-0) in 2023 while averaging 37.4 points per game.