Packers WR Christian Watson (hamstring), CB Jaire Alexander (ankle) active vs. Cowboys

Published: Jan 14, 2024 at 03:11 PM
Michael Baca

A pair of key players will be available for the start of Green Bay's playoff bid.

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle) are officially active versus the Dallas Cowboys. Watson and Alexander were the only Packers deemed questionable entering Super Wild Card Weekend.

Watson, who hasn't played since Dec. 3 due to a hamstring injury, portends to be a boost for a Packers offense that's peaking at the right time.

Jordan Love has been a major catalyst to that success. According to NFL Research, Love ranks top five in the league in passing yards (2,150; 1st), passing touchdowns (20; 1st), passer rating (112.7; 2nd), TD-INT ratio (18-1; 2nd) and completion percentage (70.3; 3rd) since Week 11.

Watson has 28 receptions for 422 yards and five touchdowns in nine games played this season. He was limited in practice all week.

Alexander rolled his ankle during during Wednesday's practice, which forced him to sit out Thursday and Friday and brought his status into question entering Sunday.

Alexander's presence is paramount for a Packers defense that has struggled against top offenses this season. The Cowboys have maintained a perfect home record (8-0) in 2023 while averaging 37.4 points per game.

The seventh-seeded Packers (9-8) kick off against the second-seeded Cowboys (12-5) at 4:30 p.m. ET.

