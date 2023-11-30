Packers QB Jordan Love on recent improvement ahead of game vs. Chiefs: 'It's just comfort'

In the last month, he's corrected this tendency. He owns a perfect 5-0 TD-INT ratio in his last two games, including a three-touchdown explosion in an upset win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

"I think he's done a much better job of that because everybody wants to throw down the field," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said this week. "But sometimes you've got to be calculated. It's got to be there. It's got to be the right read."

Now, after folks wondered whether Green Bay might need to find another option at quarterback, the tone has shifted to pure optimism. Love is suddenly the face of the future after introducing himself to the nation on Thanksgiving.

"It's just … something that throughout each rep I've been able to learn from, grow as a player, understand where I need to go with the ball," Love said.

Green Bay's improvement -- which has seen the Packers make an unexpected entrance into the playoff race -- will be fully tested Sunday night, when the Packers head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the defending champion Chiefs. The last time Love took the field in Kansas City, he struggled as a green quarterback making his first career start in 2021.